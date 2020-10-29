Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eidesvik Offshore Nets Vessel Charters with Wintershall Dea, Deme

October 29, 2020

Viking Princess - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik offshore has this week won contracts for two of its vessels, the Viking Princess and the Viking Neptun.

On Wednesday, Eidesvik said it had secured a deal with the Norwegian oil firm Wintershall Dea Norge for the charter of the Viking Princess platform supply vessel.

The one-year contract is scheduled to start in December 2020. Wintershall Dea Norge will have options to extend the charter further.

On Thursday, the shipowner said it had won a contract with Deme Offshore for the offshore construction vessel Viking Neptun.

The contract is for a fixed period of 84 days, with extension options. The contract is set to begin in November.

Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO & President said the Viking Neptun would work in the offshore wind sector.

He said: "We are very pleased to see that Viking Neptun continues to be attractive in the offshore wind industry and we are looking forward to demonstrating our capabilities to DEME, which is a new client for Eidesvik.”

Viking Neptun - Credit: Bernard Delmont/MarineTraffic.com

