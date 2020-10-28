Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi Pens Deals with Dozen Norwegian Service Firms

October 28, 2020

Credit: Var Energi
Credit: Var Energi

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi said Wednesday it had entered into five-year framework agreements with twelve Norwegian service providers.

The framework agreements include the provision of services both offshore and onshore, and, according to Vår Energi, the agreements may contribute to "significant employment."

The agreements, signed with IKM, Acona, Ross, AGR, Cegal, Semco, MDE, Head, Sopra Steria, Omega, Norse, and TS Group, cover engineering services, exploration, subsurface, drilling, HSE, IT and HR services, etc are covered by the agreements.

The agreements also include more than 40 subcontractors, which provide specialized expertise within various disciplines, Vår Energi said, which on average produces 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boepd) per day, said.

Vår Energi's VP Procurement at Annethe Gjerde said: "The framework agreements make us well equipped to handle limited periods of high levels of activity or in short term needs for specialized expertise, over the next few years."

She said that the tax support package for the oil and gas industry, adopted by the Norwegian parliament this summer, has helped the company maintain a high level of activity despite a very challenging situation caused by the pandemic and period of low oil price."

"Therefore, we will periodically need to bring in extra resources within a number of disciplines in the coming years. We are very pleased to engage with several Norwegian suppliers with extensive expertise and experience from Norwegian offshore activities. The good partnership between operators and suppliers in Norway is essential for the competitiveness of this industry," Gjerde said.

"In the spring of 2020, the dramatic decline in oil prices, mainly due to the corona pandemic, necessitated certain activity cuts in order to reduce costs. We are still doing what we can to keep costs as low as possible, also with the help of skilled and efficient suppliers. However, with the support of the Parliament, we can now maintain many of the activities originally planned. This will ensure employment for many people in the years ahead," Gjerde added.

To remind, back in July, Vår Energi resumed drilling offshore Norway after it had postponed drilling operations in the spring due to the corona pandemic and oil price collapse. The company said at the time that the decision to resume drilling had been made possible by the temporary changes in the petroleum tax, adopted by the Norwegian parliament.

Energy Industry News Activity Norway Europe Oilfield Services

Related Offshore News

Image by Sharkshock/AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Oil Workers Flee from Rigs as Another Storm...
Offshore drilling rigs in Norway - Credit: mariusltu/AdobeStock

Number of Offshore Exploration Wells in Norway at 14-year...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Mohamad Zubil Mat Som - Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

Malaysia: Two Dead After Offshore Vessel Rams into Oil...
Offshore
The FSO Nabarima listing in the Gulf of Paria on October 16 (Photo: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea)

FSO Nabarima Is 'Upright' but Crude Transfer Could Be...
Tankers

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Rystad: Offshore Wind to Become UK's Largest Renewable Energy Source in 2026

Rystad: Offshore Wind to Become UK's Largest Renewable Energy Source in 2026

Join the Webinar Now: 5 Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Join the Webinar Now: 5 Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Aker Solutions EBITDA Boosted by One-Off Gain from CCS and Offshore Wind Spinoffs

Aker Solutions EBITDA Boosted by One-Off Gain from CCS and Offshore Wind Spinoffs

Eni Posts 3Q Loss. Output Drops but Full Year Forecast Unchanged

Eni Posts 3Q Loss. Output Drops but Full Year Forecast Unchanged

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine