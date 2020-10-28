Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr Drilling Sells Cold-stacked Jack-up Rig

October 28, 2020

Illustration - A Jack-up drilling rig / Credit: Bomboman/AdobeStock
Illustration - A Jack-up drilling rig / Credit: Bomboman/AdobeStock

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has agreed to sell its 2003-built cold stacked jack-up drilling rig "Atla" to an unnamed independent operator.

"The completion of the sale is expected in the fourth quarter 2020. Together with the previously announced sale of the standard jack-up drilling rig "Eir", which has been completed in October, the company will record total cash proceeds of USD 13 million," Borr Drilling said.

Oslo-listed Borr Drilling said that the sale of the two jack-ups was part of its strategy to focus on the modern jack-up rigs, and divest inactive, cold stacked units 

Following these rig sales, Borr Drilling will have 28 offshore rigs built after 2011, which Borr Drilling considers to be modern. One remaining older cold stacked rig is likely to be sold within the fourth quarter, Borr Drilling said.

The Atla rig that has just been sold, is a Friede & Goldman JU 2000 rig, built at PPL Shipyard in 2003.

The rig was previously owned by Transocean, under the name GSF Constellation I. In 2017, Transocean sold its whole jack-up rig fleet to Borr Drilling in a US$1.35 billion deal, to focus on deepwater ops.

Drilling Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Petrobras 71 FPSO - Credit: Petrobras

Petrobras to Buy P-71 FPSO and Deploy It on Itapu Field
Offshore drilling rigs in Norway - Credit: mariusltu/AdobeStock

Number of Offshore Exploration Wells in Norway at 14-year...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Mohamad Zubil Mat Som - Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

Malaysia: Two Dead After Offshore Vessel Rams into Oil...
Offshore
The FSO Nabarima listing in the Gulf of Paria on October 16 (Photo: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea)

FSO Nabarima Is 'Upright' but Crude Transfer Could Be...
Tankers

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Rystad: Offshore Wind to Become UK's Largest Renewable Energy Source in 2026

Rystad: Offshore Wind to Become UK's Largest Renewable Energy Source in 2026

Join the Webinar Now: 5 Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Join the Webinar Now: 5 Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Aker Solutions EBITDA Boosted by One-Off Gain from CCS and Offshore Wind Spinoffs

Aker Solutions EBITDA Boosted by One-Off Gain from CCS and Offshore Wind Spinoffs

Eni Posts 3Q Loss. Output Drops but Full Year Forecast Unchanged

Eni Posts 3Q Loss. Output Drops but Full Year Forecast Unchanged

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine