GC Rieber Shipping Nets W2W Gig in Offshore Wind Sector

Norwegian offshore vessel owner GC Rieber Shipping has won a short-term charter for its Polar Queen walk-to-work vessel.

GC Rieber Shipping said Wednesday the contract for the vessel was with a "Tier 1 client in Europe for work in an offshore wind park."

The Polar Queen will begin the new contract in mid-November.

GC Rieber Shipping did not share further details on the terms of the contract.

The Polar Queen, built in Spain in 2011, is fitted with a 150-ton offshore AHC crane, accommodation for 119 persons, and has 960 sqm deck space.

As for its walk-to-work (W2W) capabilities, the vessel is equipped with an Uptime 23.5 AMC motion compensated gangway, cargo elevator, and boat landing to serve crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

The vessel is currently located in the Waalhaven, in the Port of Rotterdam.