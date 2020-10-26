Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PHOTO: Heerema Installs P11-Unity Platform

October 26, 2020

Credit. Heerema Marine Contractors
Dutch offshore installation services firm Heerema Marine Contractors has installed one of the world's smallest offshore gas platforms using its Sleipnir semi-submersible crane vessel - which is the world's largest -  in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Sleipnir, which can lift loads of 20,000 tonnes, was used to install Dana Petroleum’s new 395-metric-ton P11-Unity platform, under the contract awarded by the platform builder HSM Offshore. Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors 

The P11-Unity platform is a minimum facilities wellhead platform that was pre-commissioned onshore to minimize the offshore construction scope.

Heerema Marine Contractors on October 22, lifted the P11-Unity platform from the vessel’s deck and installed it on the seabed. The operation lasted for about an hour, according to HMC.

The P11-Unity platform, built in Schiedam, The Netherlands, will support the development of the Witte de With and Van Ghent East gas accumulations.

The platform is designed for marine access only, using similar principles to the offshore wind industry. It will be remotely operated from the host P11-B-De Ruyter platform, also operated by Dana Petroleum. The P11b Unity Development Project expects first gas in the second half of 2021.
