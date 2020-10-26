Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gulf of Mexico: BP Evacuates Offshore Workers Ahead of Storm

October 26, 2020

BP's Na Kika platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BP
BP's Na Kika platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BP

BP on Sunday said it has begun to evacuate four offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms and secure facilities as Tropical Storm Zeta sprang up in the Caribbean Sea.

The 27th named storm of this year's Atlantic Hurricane season, Zeta strengthened on Sunday and is forecast to become a hurricane before it nears Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula late Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"With forecasts indicating the storm will move across the Central and/or Northeastern Gulf of Mexico in the next few days, we are taking steps to respond," BP said in a statement.

In addition to securing its offshore facilities, the company is pulling workers from its Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse platforms.

Some Gulf of Mexico oil producers have had to remove offshore workers and halt oil and gas production six times or more in this year's extremely active storm season.

Zeta's winds could hit 75 miles per hour (120 kmh), a category one hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, by late Monday, the NHC said. The storm is heading for a U.S. landfall between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

If Zeta became a hurricane and struck the U.S. mainland, it would top the record of 10 named storms to make U.S. landfall that was set by Hurricane Delta only weeks earlier.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production accounts for 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. dry natural gas production. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Image by Sharkshock/AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Oil Workers Flee from Rigs as Another Storm...
GE Renewable Energy

GE's Giant Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Now...


Trending Offshore News

(File Photo: EnQuest)

Former Petronas Exec to join EnQuest Board
People
For illustration only - A PGS Vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS, TGS and WesternGeco Score Multi-year Seismic Deal...
Energy

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Siemens, Carlyle Near $2.4 Billion Deal Over Flender Business

Siemens, Carlyle Near $2.4 Billion Deal Over Flender Business

U.S. Offshore Oil Workers Flee from Rigs as Another Storm Heads for Gulf of Mexico

U.S. Offshore Oil Workers Flee from Rigs as Another Storm Heads for Gulf of Mexico

Lundin Gets Approval for North Sea Wildcat

Lundin Gets Approval for North Sea Wildcat

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Condition Monitoring

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Condition Monitoring

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine