Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Temperature

October 23, 2020

Photo: Bosch Rexroth
Photo: Bosch Rexroth

Tip #4: Oil Temperature - Assume that "running hot" is normal

During warm summer months, with reasonable certainty, high machine temperatures will follow. This is especially true if using air oil heat exchangers. Dismissing this expectation may allow operators to prevent down time, as heat generation is a leading indicator of a failing part. Knowing how to recognize the difference can be the difference between reactive and preventative maintenance.

Learn more about the importance of offshore equipment hydraulic maintenance during a free webinar entitled: “5 Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance,” scheduled to be held October 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST.

Sign up here.

Technology Marine Equipment Maintenance Hydraulics Offshore Equipment Hydraulic

Related Offshore News

Turkey's Oruc Reis seismic vessel - ©Sergey Moroz / MarineTraffic.com

Greece Calls for Tougher EU Stance Over Turkish...
GE Renewable Energy

GE's Giant Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Now...

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Temperature

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Temperature

Digitizing Risk-based Integrity Management of FPSOs

Digitizing Risk-based Integrity Management of FPSOs

Pacific Drilling Can't Appeal Samsung Drillship Case Ruling

Pacific Drilling Can't Appeal Samsung Drillship Case Ruling

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine