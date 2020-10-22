Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Trelleborg to Provide Cable Protection for RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm

October 22, 2020

Credit: Trelleborg
Credit: Trelleborg

Seaway 7, a Subsea 7 subsidiary focused on renewables, has awarded Trelleborg a contract to provide cable protection for RWE's Kaskasi offshore wind farm project in Germany.

Under the contract, Trelleborg will provide 86 integrated cable protection systems.

Trelleborg’s NjordGuard cable protection system will be used to protect inter-array grid power cables on the project, from over-bending, abrasion, and fatigue.

Daniel Bate, Sales Manager for renewables at Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation, states: "Trelleborg have now supplied over 30 offshore wind projects worldwide, with this one seeing us continue to provide industry-leading protection solutions to the offshore wind market, whilst continuing our relationship with Seaway 7.”

The 86 NjordGuard cable protection systems will be built at Trelleborg’s manufacturing facility in the North of England. 

Project engineering works will start immediately, with installation activities scheduled for execution at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Located 35 kilometers north of the island of Heligoland, RWE’s Kaskasi offshore wind farm will feature 38 up to nine-megawatt wind turbine generators. 

The wind turbine generators, as well as the offshore substation, will be installed on monopile foundations. RWE sanctioned the project in April 2020.

