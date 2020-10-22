Floating Wind Tech Firm Principle Power Names CFO

Floating offshore wind farm technology developer Principle Power has appointed Paula Rosa as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Rosa, who will report to CEO João Metelo, has more than two decades of experience as a partner to executive teams, both in family businesses and in listed organizations, Principle Power said.

"Paula is an experienced senior financial executive. She joins us from Consulgal Group, an engineering project management, O&M and environmental consultancy services organization with a strong international presence, where she was Director of Finance, People and Shared Services. Prior to this Paula spent over 20 years at Audatex/Solera Inc., a global technology company, where she served as Regional CFO for Iberia," the company, which develops floating foundations for floating wind farms, said.

Commenting on the appointment, João Metelo, Principle Power’s CEO, said: “Paula is an exceptional professional with experience in leading business performance and finance operations, that will make her extremely valuable to the team. She brings with her extensive knowledge from working in dynamic and innovative technology service industries.”

“This is a time of huge opportunity in the growth of renewables globally, and floating offshore wind technology has a significant role to play in decarbonizing the power sector", Rosa said.

“I’m excited to be joining a company with a genuine commitment to innovation and a fantastic team of dedicated professionals. These are the seeds for further growth” she added.

Principle Power's tech hit a major milestone earlier this year, when the WindFloat Atlantic, dubbed the world's first floating semi-submersible floating wind farm, became now fully operational and started delivering electricity to the Portuguese grid in full capacity in July.

The 25MW wind farm, consisting of three wind turbines standing tall on Principle Power's semi-submersible foundation, is supplying the Portuguese electrical grid with the energy generated by its 8.4 MW wind turbines, the world's largest turbines ever installed on a floating platform.

Webinar:





Offshore wind has the potential to impact North America's entire offshore energy, maritime, ports and logistics value chain. An October 22 webinar presented by World Energy Reports, Ørsted, and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) will deliver insights on the current progress, future pace, and direction of development in the offshore wind market in North America.



When: October 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada) / 5p.m CET - Register Here.