Shearwater Geoservices said Thursday it had won a contract for a large 3D seismic acquisition and depth processing.

Norway-based offshore surveyor said the contract was in the Europe, Africa, and Middle East (EAME) region.

According to Shearwater, the survey, for an unnamed national oil company, is expected to take six months to complete.

The survey will start in the fourth quarter 2020. Shearwater did not say which vessel would be used for the operation.