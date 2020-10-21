Ørsted to Sell North Sea Gas to Polish PST

Danish offshore wind farm giant Ørsted has signed a deal to sell gas to Polish Polish PGNiG Supply & Trading (PST), under a multi-year contract.

Under long-term gas purchase agreements, Ørsted buys some of the natural gas produced by Dansk Underground Consortium (DUC) in the Danish part of the North Sea.

Under the agreement with Poland's PST, a subsidiary of the Polish gas company PGNiG, Ørsted will, from 2023 to 2028, resell some of the natural gas that it receives from the Danish part of the North Sea to PST.

In the period from January 1, 2023, to October 1, 2028, PST expects to buy around 70 TWh of the natural gas that Ørsted purchases from the Danish part of the North Sea.

"The agreement is based on existing natural gas purchase agreements that Ørsted is still party to. Today, Ørsted invests exclusively in clean energy and does no longer have any oil and natural gas production. Ørsted does not enter into new gas purchase agreements and does not renew existing long-term gas purchase agreements," Ørsted, which in the past operated oil and gas fields under the name of Dong Energy, explained.

Also, Ørsted said Wednesday, from mid-2022, when production is expected to resume in the Tyra field in the North Sea, production of natural gas in the Danish part of the North Sea will exceed Denmark’s demand for natural gas.