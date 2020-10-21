Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Peterson to Provide Logistics Services for OneSubsea in Trinidad

October 21, 2020

Peterson staff member working at the operations facility in Trinidad and Tobago / Credit: Peterson
Energy logistics provider Peterson has signed a project logistics services contract with Schlumberger's OneSubsea to support its work on BP's Matapal project offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

BP sanctioned the development of the Matapal project in December 2019. The project will develop the gas resources discovered by BPTT in 2017 with the Savannah offshore exploration well. The project will be a three-well subsea tie-back to the existing Juniper platform. 

Under the contract with OneSubsea, Peterson deliver turnkey logistics support to OneSubsea for the project, including undertaking the heavy moving and lifting, materials management, loading and discharging, and associated services for three of the subsea structures that will support the Matapal project.  Mobilization will occur from the ChagTerms base in Chaguaramas from October 2020 and will continue until June 2021, Peterson said.

The contract, of an undisclosed value, will be active for a period of one year, with both parties intent on exploring further opportunities across the Caribbean region, Peterson said.

With a production capacity of 400 million standard cubic feet of gas a day, the first gas from Matapal, as forecast at the time of the sanction, is expected in 2022. The Matapal will be tied back to BP's Juniper platform - Image Credit: BP

