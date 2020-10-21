Maersk Drilling's Drillship to Drill More Wells for Total in Angola

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has secured more work for its Maersk Voyager drillship with Total in Angola.

The contract is for three development wells, to be drilled at Total's offshore Block 17.

According to Maersk Drilling, the contract has an estimated span of 140 days. This will keep the Maersk Voyager rig busy contracted until Q2 2021.

The firm value of the three-well contract is approximately $30 million, including integrated drilling services provided. Bassoe Offshore has estimated the day rate to be around $190,000 with the contract ending around May 21, 2021.

The two one-well options included in Maersk Voyager’s previously agreed work scope for Total E&P remain.

“We are delighted to add three more wells to Maersk Voyager’s work scope in Angola where our operations were re-started in late August following a suspension period due to the restrictions imposed to combat the global pandemic. We’re happy to go back to work in collaboration with the local partners we have engaged to support the campaign,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Voyager is an ultra-deepwater drillship, delivered in 2014. It has been operating offshore Africa since 2015 and started operations for Total in Angola in January 2020.