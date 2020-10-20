Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seabed Geosolutions Wins OBN Survey Work in Brazil

October 20, 2020

(File Photo: Seabed Geosolutions)
(File Photo: Seabed Geosolutions)

Ocean bottom seismic company Seabed Geosolutions has won a contract for a baseline 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey as well as a future 4D monitor OBN survey in Brazil. 

The project, for an unnamed client, is to be acquired in water depths greater than 2,200 meters and the baseline survey is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021. The total combined duration of the two surveys is estimated at around eight months.

Stephan Midenet, CEO of Seabed Geosolutions this would be the company's sixth project in Brazil "a core OBN market."

The company, which collects geophysical data on the seabed through an array of ocean bottom nodes (OBN) for oil and gas companies, focused on the development and production phases of their fields, did not provide the financial details of the agreement.

Seabed Geo Solutions was taken over by Fugro in December 2019.

Technology Offshore Energy Geoscience Subsea Activity South America Seismic Brazil

Related Offshore News

China foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian / Credit: China Foreign Ministry

China, Philippines Eyeing Joint Offshore Oil Projects
Equinor's Valemon platform - Photo: Andre Osmundsen - Equinor

Losing Control? Norway's Oil workers Fear for Future as...

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

Equinor Bids for Two Wind Projects off US East Coast

Equinor Bids for Two Wind Projects off US East Coast

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Fluid Selection

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Fluid Selection

Equinor Starts Onshore Prep Works for Northern Lights CCS Project

Equinor Starts Onshore Prep Works for Northern Lights CCS Project

PDVSA Plans to Offload Oil from Tilting FSO Offshore Venezuela

PDVSA Plans to Offload Oil from Tilting FSO Offshore Venezuela

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine