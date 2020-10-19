Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Crane Vessel Installs Hornsea 2 Jackets for Ørsted

Dutch offshore installation contractor Heerema Marine Contractors has installed two jackets for wind farm developer Ørsted. The jackets will provide the foundation for the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm’s RCS and OSS platforms.

Heerema used its semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir for the installation of the two jackets. This was Sleipnir's second project in the offshore wind sector this season, having earlier installed the first jacket of TenneT's Hollandse Kust (Zuid) offshore wind farm substation in the Dutch North Sea.

As for the latest offshore wind project, Ørsted’s Hornsea 2 wind farm is located approximately 89 km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea. It will consist of 165 turbines with a combined total capacity of 1.4 GW.

Sleipnir traveled to the OSS location on September 29 and installed the 5000 metric ton OSS jacket after transferring the 1500 metric ton RCS jacket and piles to the Sleipnir deck. After moving to the shallow water RCS location, Sleipnir installed the RCS Jacket.

"The successful and safe installation completes around two years of a close partnership between our client, leading renewable energy company Ørsted, their fabricator SMOE in Batam, and our transportation subcontractor Biglift. Heerema is proud to work within the wind sector, and we will be back to complete our scope at Hornsea 2 in 2021," Heerema Marine Contractors said.

Sleipnir moved on to the Tolmount Platform installation in the UK North Sea, following the completion of Hornsea 2 work.

