Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gulf of Mexico Drilling: Weatherford Achieves "Industry's first" with Casing Sidetrack

October 16, 2020

A Weatherford lead mill is gauged before being attached to the bottomhole assembly.
A Weatherford lead mill is gauged before being attached to the bottomhole assembly.

Oilfield services firm Weatherford has said it has helped an unnamed U.S. Gulf of Mexico operator achieve "an industry first."

Weatherford said that its Shallow Angle QuickCut System successfully achieved the industry’s first 12 ¼-in. casing sidetrack, delivering a 22-ft. window in a single trip for an ultra-deepwater well in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The operator contacted Weatherford to perform a Gulf of Mexico ultra-deepwater exit in a 12 ¼- in. heavy wall casing,” said Chip Miller, Vice President, North America Geozone, Weatherford. “This successful 12 ¼-in. sidetrack casing became an industry first, made even more complicated
by the need to achieve a dogleg low enough for production packers to safely pass through the resulting window.”

 Weatherford and the operator deployed the Shallow Angle QuickCut with MultiCatch Anchor and milled the 22-ft casing window and 15-ft rat hole in a single trip, the company said.

“This industry-first serves as a best practice for successfully exiting heavy wall casing, opening up a contingency scenario that was previously not feasible while at the same time, allowing operators to tap into bypassed reservoir sections safely and efficiently,” said Miller.

Technology Products Drilling Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Prelude FLNG Won't Restart in 2020
Aoka Mizu FPSO used at Hurricane Energy's Lancaster field - Image by Hannes van Rijn/MarineTraffic.com

Rystad: UK North Sea Oil Output Will Never Again Surpass...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Installs Premier Oil's...
Energy
Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Prelude FLNG Won't Restart in 2020
Offshore

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19 Exposure in Helicopters

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19 Exposure in Helicopters

Shell Deepwater Picks Bentley Systems' Digital Twin Solutions

Shell Deepwater Picks Bentley Systems' Digital Twin Solutions

China, Philippines Eyeing Joint Offshore Oil Projects

China, Philippines Eyeing Joint Offshore Oil Projects

Environmental Protection Notation for Saudi Aramco's Offshore Vessel Fleet

Environmental Protection Notation for Saudi Aramco's Offshore Vessel Fleet

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine