Westwood Hires Ex-Woodmac Man to Lead Energy Transition Business

Energy data and intelligence company Westwood Global Energy Group (Westwood) has appointed David Linden to the newly-created role of Head of Energy Transition.

Based in London, Linden joins from Wood Mackenzie, where he was a Director within the company’s energy transition consulting division.

At Westwood, he will be responsible for defining and implementing the company’s energy transition offering for the oil and gas, power, and renewables sectors.

"The announcement comes as the company commits to helping the energy industry successfully navigate decarbonization," Westwood said.

Dominic Ferry, CEO of Westwood, said: “The energy transition is changing the very fabric of the energy sector, and as market specialists, we are dedicated to offering the data and intelligence to help clients adapt. Businesses are facing new challenges to how they operate. Without robust data and intelligence, it becomes even more difficult to navigate this change successfully. That’s why we are committing to continuing to provide the energy industry with the insight they’ve come to know Westwood for.”

Linden adds: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the global energy industry. The decarbonization and transformation of the energy system is both a huge challenge and opportunity for all stakeholders. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on the outstanding work Westwood has been doing to provide quality, unique and actionable data and insight for the energy industry.”