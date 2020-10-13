PJV Valves for Two Brazil FPSOs

PJ Valves (PJV) has won contracts to supply valves packages for two Brazil-bound FPSOs, the Marlim 2 and Mero 2.

The Marlim 2 FPSO will be delivered to Petrobras by Malaysia's Yinson, under the contract signed in March. The FPSO will have the capacity to process up to 70,000 barrels of oil and 4 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.

For this FPSO, PJV will deliver a range of butterfly, ball, globe, and check valves supplied in carbon stainless-steel, super duplex, and Nickel aluminum bronze material. The valves will vary in sizes, with the maximum being 20 inches in diameter and maximum pressure class being 2500, to support the topside processing requirements of the vessel.



The FPSO will be installed around 150 km off the Brazilian coast, in a water depth of around 930 meters. Once delivered in 2023, the FPSO will stay on a charter with Petrobras for 25 years. This will be Yinson's first FPSO in Brazil.

Apart from the Marlim 2, PJV has won further work for the Mero 2 FPSO, which will produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day.

The Mero 2 project, sanctioned in June 2019, is a part of the phased development of the giant Mero field in the deepwater Libra block of the pre-salt Santos Basin in water depth of 2,100 meters. The FPSO for the project - to be named Sepetiba - will be delivered by SBM Offshore.

As part of the Mero 2 project, PJV will supply six packages of valves for the different topside processes including gas and water services. These will be installed within the 33,000-ton weight of the FPSO topsides.

The Sepetiba FPSO will be moored about 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, on a 22.5-year charter.

It will link to 16 wells and will have the capacity to process up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), with water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, associated gas treatment capacity of 12 million standard cubic meters per day and a minimum storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO will be spread moored in approximately 2,000 meters of water depth. Delivery and production startup are planned for 2022.

Commenting on the valve contract awards, James Moir, Group Sales Director, PJV, says: “Brazil is a beacon of light at a very challenging time for the oil and gas industry. These contracts highlight our technical and commercial expertise where we can work with the customer to deliver on design and supply requirements. As we have ownership of our factory, we have full control and management of projects, which makes it a smooth and easy process for our customers. We are thrilled to add these contract wins to our portfolio and to continue winning similar projects in the region.”