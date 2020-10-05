Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strike Shuts Four Equinor Offshore Fields

October 5, 2020

Credit: Equinor
Credit: Equinor

Energy major Equinor shut four of its Norwegian offshore oil and gas fields on Monday as its workers expanded their strike, a company spokesman told Reuters.

Two more fields operated by Neptune Energy and Wintershall Dea also face likely shutdowns on Monday because of the strike, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) has said.

"There is no solution in sight," an NOG spokesman said.

The escalation could cut Norway's petroleum production capacity by as much as 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) or 8% of total output, said the NOG, which negotiates wage pacts on behalf of the industry.

The conflict began on Sept. 30 when a group of 43 workers organized by the Lederne union went on strike, but did not initially hit energy output.

The escalation added 126 union members to the strike, taking the total to 169 out of the 1,003 offshore workers Lederne represents.

Output from Equinor's Gudrun, Gina Krog and Kvitebjoern fields, as well as Kvitebjoern's satellite Valemon field was shut, the company said.

The Neptune Energy-operated Gjoea field and its satellite Vega field, operated by Wintershall Dea, are also likely to shut, the NOG added.

Neptune and Wintershall Dea did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Output from Johan Sverdrup, the North Sea's largest producing oilfield, was unaffected by the strike, Equinor said.

"Employers are still showing no willingness to meet our demands, thus triggering the escalation," Lederne trade union chief Audun Ingvartsen said in a statement.

Lederne said it was seeking better financial terms for members and wanted the offshore wage pact to also cover workers at onshore remote control rooms.

Equinor and other oil companies have been looking into ways to remotely control production at offshore fields, to cut costs.

NOG said Lederne's demand fell outside the scope of the offshore wage agreement. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Clarence Fernandez)

People Activity Norway Europe Production People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: Orsted

Charter Signed for First-ever U.S.-flagged Jones Act...
Leviathan platform in Israel - Credit: Noble Energy

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy


Trending Offshore News

Leviathan platform in Israel - Credit: Noble Energy

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy
Energy
Credit:Weir

Caterpillar to Buy Weir's Oil and Gas Business for $405M
Equipment

Sponsored

Protecting the giants of the sea

Protecting the giants of the sea

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

Exxon to Lay Off 1600 Workers in Europe

Exxon to Lay Off 1600 Workers in Europe

Equinor to Hire Deepsea Aberdeen Rig for Breidablikk Drilling

Equinor to Hire Deepsea Aberdeen Rig for Breidablikk Drilling

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy

Chevron Completes Acquisition of Noble Energy

Lundin Boosts Barents Sea Presence with $125M Worth of Acquisitions

Lundin Boosts Barents Sea Presence with $125M Worth of Acquisitions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine