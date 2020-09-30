Aker Solutions Delivers Subsea Structures for CNOOC's Lingshui 17-2 Field

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions has completed the construction of subsea structures for China-based CNOOC's Lingshui 17-2 project in the South China Sea.

The structures were built and tested at the China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) Special Equipment yard in Tanggu, Aker Solutions said.

COOEC, Aker Solutions’ partner in China, manufactured four subsea manifolds, one subsea distribution unit and two subsea umbilical termination units with associated suction anchors for this project.

Mao Zhen, Aker Solutions’ Country Manager for China said: "The successful completion of the fabrication of subsea structures in COOEC’s yard is the result of close collaboration among Aker Solutions, CNOOC and COOEC. We are pleased to be part of this important project in China and look forward to future opportunities of working together."

In 2018, CNOOC awarded a NOK 1.7 billion contract to Aker Solutions to provide subsea production systems and umbilicals for the Lingshui 17-2 gas field. The global project is being executed from Aker Solutions' facilities in Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India.

Lingshui 17-2 is CNOOC's first subsea deepwater field discovered through the company’s own exploration at water depths of up to about 1,500 meters. The field is located in the South China Sea, off the Hainan Province.





