Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Milaha, Schlumberger to Build Stimulation Vessel

September 27, 2020

(Photo: Milaha)
(Photo: Milaha)

Qatar's maritime and logistics firm Milaha said it entered into a formal agreement with U.S. headquartered oilfield services firm Schlumberger to cooperate on projects that will localize the energy sector supply chain, including the construction of a Qatari offshore oil well stimulation vessel.

Milaha said its offshore and marine arm signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will support value building projects while jointly driving Qatar Petroleum-led Tawteen program, which aims to localize the energy sector’s supply chain and create new investment opportunities to retain ‘economic value’ in Qatar.

Signed as a five-year joint development project, it will include a Qatar-owned, -flagged and -operated stimulation vessel to be designed and outfitted in the country, creating the inaugural FLEXSTIM platform, which will be modified, owned and operated locally, Milaha said.

Pre-engineering work is already underway and will evolve during the final quarter of 2020, the company noted.

Schlumberger has been present in Qatar's oil and gas sector for more than 70 years, supplying services such as seismic acquisition and processing, well testing and directional drilling, artificial lifts, well completions and groundwater extraction.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Middle East Workover

Related Offshore News

Render of OHT's Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel - Credit: OHT

OHT set for Merkur Market Debut
Credit: DEA

Denmark Launches Tender for Its Largest Offshore Wind Farm


Trending Offshore News

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

Congress Passes Bill Supporting Jones Act Enforcement in...
Legal
President Donald J. Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, to board Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. to begin his trip to North Carolina and Florida. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Trump Extends Offshore Drilling Ban in North Carolina,...
Drilling

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Edison Chouest's C-Innovation Acquires Caltex Oil Tools

Edison Chouest's C-Innovation Acquires Caltex Oil Tools

SLPE to Design Foundations for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm

SLPE to Design Foundations for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm

RWE Signs Deals to Expand Lease Areas of Four Offshore Wind Farms in UK

RWE Signs Deals to Expand Lease Areas of Four Offshore Wind Farms in UK

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine