Greece Extends Deadline for Offshore Gas Storage Bids

September 25, 2020

A platform at the South Kavala Gas field - Credit: Energean
Greece has pushed back a deadline for the submission of non-binding bids for a contract to run an underground gas storage facility in the northern Aegean Sea.

Privatization agency HRADF, which manages the concession, said on Friday it had extended the deadline for initial bids to Oct. 19 from Sept. 30. It did not provide a reason for the delay.

It is the second time that the deadline is extended.

Investors have been invited to bid for the development and operation for up to 50 years of the gas storage facility in an almost depleted deposit off the northern Greek city of Kavala, according to the tender. 

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Energy Subsea Activity Europe Greece Mediterranean Sea

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Guyana Nears Deal with Exxon for Payara Project

Canada Commits Nearly $240 Mln to Aid Offshore Oil Industry

Petrobras Eyes Sale of Albacora Offshore Fields

OHT set for Merkur Market Debut

