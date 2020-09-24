Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside Hires DOF Subsea for Flowline Installation Support

September 24, 2020

Skandi Singapore - Credit: Drone/MarineTraffic.com
Skandi Singapore - Credit: Drone/MarineTraffic.com
Skandi Singapore - Credit: Drone/MarineTraffic.com
Skandi Singapore - Credit: Drone/MarineTraffic.com

Australian oil and gas giant Woodside has hired Oslo-listed offshore vessel operator DOF Subsea to support its flowline installation work offshore W. Australia.

DOF Subsea said Thursday the contract was for the transportation and installation services in support of flowline installation operations in
the Cossack Wanaea Lambert and Hermes (CWLH) field, North West Shelf, Australia.

"The award includes Project Management, Engineering, Transportation and Installation Services and is expected to be completed during Q3 2021," DOF Subsea said.

The Norwegian company will deploy its Skandi Singapore diving support vessel for the project. The vessel has a built-in saturation diving system and 140Te AHC crane, and, DOF says, is ideally suited to these operations.

The news of the new contract for Skandi Singapore comes just two days after DOF Subsea had announced it had secured work for the DSV in the Asia Pacific region with an unnamed client.

It said Tuesday that the Skandi Singapore would be deployed on a saturation diving project for 3 to 4 weeks starting early Q4 2020. The vessel is currently docked at a port in Singapore, having recently arrived from Australia.

Vessels Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

TechnipFMC’s new Gemini ROV is already working in the US Gulf of Mexico for Shell. It comes with new manipulator interfaces and an onboard tool carousel. Images from TechnipFMC.

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency
A PLSV delivered to Petrobras by Seadrill-Sapura JV - Credit: Hans Hausmann/MarineTraffic

Operation Car Wash: Seadrill Served with Search and...


Trending Offshore News

A Payara FPSO render - Credit: ExxonMobil

Oil & Gas FIDs to Rebound to Pre-Pandemic Levels from...
Energy
A vessel connecting pipe sections above water at the Nord Stream 2 project last year - Credit: Nord Stream 2.

World's Top Ship Insurers Won't Cover Ships Linked to Nord...
Offshore

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Manor's New CTV Sails on First Charter

Manor's New CTV Sails on First Charter

Weatherford, Safe Influx in Drilling Tech Collaboration

Weatherford, Safe Influx in Drilling Tech Collaboration

Aker Solutions to Electrify Edvard Grieg Platform

Aker Solutions to Electrify Edvard Grieg Platform

World to Go Past Warming Limit Without Massive Investments

World to Go Past Warming Limit Without Massive Investments

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine