Woodside Hires DOF Subsea for Flowline Installation Support

Australian oil and gas giant Woodside has hired Oslo-listed offshore vessel operator DOF Subsea to support its flowline installation work offshore W. Australia.

DOF Subsea said Thursday the contract was for the transportation and installation services in support of flowline installation operations in

the Cossack Wanaea Lambert and Hermes (CWLH) field, North West Shelf, Australia.

"The award includes Project Management, Engineering, Transportation and Installation Services and is expected to be completed during Q3 2021," DOF Subsea said.

The Norwegian company will deploy its Skandi Singapore diving support vessel for the project. The vessel has a built-in saturation diving system and 140Te AHC crane, and, DOF says, is ideally suited to these operations.

The news of the new contract for Skandi Singapore comes just two days after DOF Subsea had announced it had secured work for the DSV in the Asia Pacific region with an unnamed client.

It said Tuesday that the Skandi Singapore would be deployed on a saturation diving project for 3 to 4 weeks starting early Q4 2020. The vessel is currently docked at a port in Singapore, having recently arrived from Australia.