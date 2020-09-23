Petrobras Makes Oil Find in Campos Basin Block

Brazilian national oil company Petrobras has discovered hydrocarbons at the first well drilled in the block C-M-657,in the pre-salt of the Campos Basin in which partners are U.S. ExxonMobil and Norway's Equinor.

The exploration well named Naru (formally named 1-BRSA-1376D-RJS) sits some 308 kilometers from of Rio de Janeiro, in water depth of 2,892

meters.

"The well data will be analyzed to better assess the potential and direct the exploratory activities in the area," Petrobras said, without providing further details on the size of discovery. It said the presence of hydrocarbons had been found in carbonate reservoirs of the pre-salt section.

The offshore block C-M-657, acquired in March 2018, is located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin.

Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds a 30% stake, in partnership with ExxonMobil (40%) and Equinor (30%).



