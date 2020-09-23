Scottish DeepWind, German WAB in Offshore Wind, Green Hydrogen Collab

DeepWind, a Scottish offshore wind supply chain cluster has signed a collaboration agreement with its German counterpart WAB, to promote offshore wind and green hydrogen generation.

The north of Scotland’s offshore wind cluster organization, which has more than 450 members said the 3-year memorandum of understanding with Bremerhaven-based WAB would provide networking and matchmaking opportunities for supply chain companies in each cluster.

"WAB and DeepWind will exchange and analyze information, experiences, and insights and inform each other about progress in joint projects. The aim is to boost the renewable energy industry and benefit supply chains in both countries," DeepWind said.

"Scotland has a quarter of Europe’s offshore wind resource. This huge natural asset creates some of the best conditions in Europe for large scale green hydrogen production," DeepWind said.

Dan Finch, UK Country Manager for Ocean Winds who signed the MoU, said: "We’re on the cusp of an exciting opportunity for the North Sea to play an even more central role in the UK and European clean energy mix. Ocean Winds is delighted to support DeepWind and this MoU to unlock the potential for growth through collaboration."

“Overseas market entry can be a difficult move for SMEs which form the bulk of the DeepWind cluster membership. This MoU with WAB will form one of the strands of support to reduce and remove barriers to entry for cluster companies able to establish partnerships or identify gaps in local provision.

"Closer working between the two clusters could also highlight and accelerate opportunities for innovation in offshore wind and green hydrogen production between Scotland and Germany."

Heike Winkler, WAB managing director, said: "We noticed a lot of common ground between WAB and DeepWind cluster members during our delegation visit to Aberdeen earlier this year and we are looking forward to deepening our cooperation.

"As an innovation cluster organization, we have been supporting our member companies since 2002 related to the industrial development of on- and offshore wind energy. We believe that our members will bring valuable experience in developing offshore wind power and ‘green’ hydrogen to this partnership and that our collaboration initiative will be beneficial to both sides.”



Irina Lucke, chair of the WAB executive board, who signed the MoU for WAB, said:"Cross-border collaboration on offshore wind and ‘green’ hydrogen will be essential to unlock the potential of these technologies in Europe to implement the ‘European Green Deal’ and to protect our climate.”

Scotland’s Energy Minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said: "We’ve already supported a number of world-leading hydrogen demonstration projects in Scotland and our forthcoming Hydrogen Assessment will set out our capabilities and potential in the emerging European and global hydrogen economies and flag up the scale of opportunities that can be harnessed for supply chain development.

“This agreement has the potential to develop new economic opportunities for both Scotland and Germany and to grow the offshore wind and hydrogen sectors more quickly. It will strengthen the commercial relationship between our two countries and support our joint efforts to achieve a net-zero emissions future.”