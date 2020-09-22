Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Recruitment Firms Fircroft, NES Global Talent Set to Merge

September 22, 2020

Illustration by think4photop/AdobeStock
Illustration by think4photop/AdobeStock

Fircroft, and NES Global Talent, two global recruitment companies providing skilled personnel across various sectors including oil and gas, renewables, and power sectors, have agreed to merge.

"The integration of these two great businesses will create a leading global technical workforce solutions organization. The combined entity will be known as NES Fircroft moving forward...," NES said in a statement on Tuesday.

The merged human capital solutions business for engineering and technical talent, will have operations in 45 countries.

Tig Gilliam, CEO, NES Global Talent said: "I am delighted to now welcome the Fircroft team to NES’s growing family. Offering the very best solutions for our clients and career opportunities for our contractors and consultants requires scale and deep expertise. Bringing the NES and Fircroft teams together deliver on these requirements and will further strengthen and support our values of service, client focus, compliance and safety.”

Johnathan Johnson, CEO, Fircroft concludes: "This is a really exciting time in Fircroft’s history, to join forces with NES Global Talent and create a
single, unified business to compete at the highest level. Our combined businesses will significantly extend our geographic footprint, strengthen our client and contractor network, increase our participation in key end markets and harness the specialist skills, knowledge and expertise of our
combined teams”

NES Fircroft will be led by Tig Gilliam (CEO). Johnathan Johnson will join the NES Executive team as Executive Director alongside Simon Coton (COO) and Stephen Buckley (CFO). Johnson will also join with the current NES Board Members to make up the new NES Fircroft Board.

The transaction represents a strategic alignment to create one of the leading human capital solutions business for engineering and technical talent globally. The combined entity will be known as NES Fircroft.  Akastor CEO, Karl Erik Kjelstad, will continue as Board Member for the new NES Fircroft Board. Akastor’s economic interest in NES Fircroft will be around 15%.

People Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Jobs

Related Offshore News

File photo (Credit: Engie)

INEOS in Belgium's 'Largest Ever' Offshore Wind Power...
TechnipFMC’s new Gemini ROV is already working in the US Gulf of Mexico for Shell. It comes with new manipulator interfaces and an onboard tool carousel. Images from TechnipFMC.

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

UK: OGA Appoints Central North Sea Manager

UK: OGA Appoints Central North Sea Manager

Recruitment Firms Fircroft, NES Global Talent Set to Merge

Recruitment Firms Fircroft, NES Global Talent Set to Merge

East Mediterranean: Six Countries Form Gas Forum in Egypt

East Mediterranean: Six Countries Form Gas Forum in Egypt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine