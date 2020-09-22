Recruitment Firms Fircroft, NES Global Talent Set to Merge

Fircroft, and NES Global Talent, two global recruitment companies providing skilled personnel across various sectors including oil and gas, renewables, and power sectors, have agreed to merge.

"The integration of these two great businesses will create a leading global technical workforce solutions organization. The combined entity will be known as NES Fircroft moving forward...," NES said in a statement on Tuesday.

The merged human capital solutions business for engineering and technical talent, will have operations in 45 countries.

Tig Gilliam, CEO, NES Global Talent said: "I am delighted to now welcome the Fircroft team to NES’s growing family. Offering the very best solutions for our clients and career opportunities for our contractors and consultants requires scale and deep expertise. Bringing the NES and Fircroft teams together deliver on these requirements and will further strengthen and support our values of service, client focus, compliance and safety.”

Johnathan Johnson, CEO, Fircroft concludes: "This is a really exciting time in Fircroft’s history, to join forces with NES Global Talent and create a

single, unified business to compete at the highest level. Our combined businesses will significantly extend our geographic footprint, strengthen our client and contractor network, increase our participation in key end markets and harness the specialist skills, knowledge and expertise of our

combined teams”

NES Fircroft will be led by Tig Gilliam (CEO). Johnathan Johnson will join the NES Executive team as Executive Director alongside Simon Coton (COO) and Stephen Buckley (CFO). Johnson will also join with the current NES Board Members to make up the new NES Fircroft Board.

The transaction represents a strategic alignment to create one of the leading human capital solutions business for engineering and technical talent globally. The combined entity will be known as NES Fircroft. Akastor CEO, Karl Erik Kjelstad, will continue as Board Member for the new NES Fircroft Board. Akastor’s economic interest in NES Fircroft will be around 15%.