Dutch, UK Grid Firms Consider Connecting Offshore Wind Farms

September 22, 2020

Illustration - A TenneT offshore wind substation - Credit: TenneT
The Dutch-German grid company TenneT and Britain's National Grid said on Tuesday they have signed an agreement to investigate connecting their offshore wind turbine farms in the North Sea via undersea cables.

In a joint statement, the companies said they would examine the possibility to build interconnection capacity of 2 Gigawatts via undersea cables to each others' electrical nets.

TenneT, owned by the Dutch government, is building offshore wind capacity to 11.5 GW by 2030, while the British government has a target of 40 GW by the same date, with both continuing to keep building beyond that to meet climate goals.

