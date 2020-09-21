Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Germany's Eastern States Back Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Completion

September 21, 2020

Credit: Nord Stream 2
Credit: Nord Stream 2

The premiers of Germany's eastern states have passed a resolution in support of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, daily Bild reported on Friday.

The pipeline has been questioned by the German government following the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Berlin has called on Russia to provide an explanation for what it has called an attempt to murder Navalny.

Citing a copy of the resolution, Bild said the heads of the governments of Germany's eastern states had decided that completing the pipeline is still "sensible and right".

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Writing by Caroline Copley, Editing by Thomas Seythal)


Energy Pipelines Russia Activity Europe Germany

Related Offshore News

Credit: Gassnova

Norway to Launch $2,7B Carbon Capture and Storage Project...
Image: Siemens Gamesa

Offshore Wind Turbines: Size Really Matters, Rystad Says

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency

UK: OGA Appoints Central North Sea Manager

UK: OGA Appoints Central North Sea Manager

Recruitment Firms Fircroft, NES Global Talent Set to Merge

Recruitment Firms Fircroft, NES Global Talent Set to Merge

East Mediterranean: Six Countries Form Gas Forum in Egypt

East Mediterranean: Six Countries Form Gas Forum in Egypt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine