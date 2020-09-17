Wilson Sons Names New CEO of Operations in Brazil

Brazilian maritime logistics and port operator Wilson Sons has accepted the resignation of Cezar Baião from the position of CEO of Operations in Brazil, effective from March 5, 2021.

The company has this week said that its board has accepted the nomination and decided to appoint Fernando Fleury Salek as CEO of Operations in Brazil.

Salek has acted as CFO of the company's Brazilian subsidiaries and Head of Investors Relations for the past five years. He is an economist having graduated from PUC-Rio with a specialization in Corporate Finance, International Finance, and Marketing. Before joining Wilson Sons, he was Vice President of Finance at BG Group and BHP Billiton.

Baião continues his office as Director and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. In Brazil, he will hold the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wilson Sons de Administraço e Comércio Ltda ("WSAC"), the Brazilian holding company.

Cezar Baião joined Wilson Sons as CFO in 1994 and he has been leading the Brazilian operations as CEO for the past 19 years.

"During [Baião's] term, Wilson Sons became the largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics services in Brazil, consisting of container terminals in Bahia and Rio Grande do Sul, the largest harbor towage fleet in the country (80 tugboats), 23 offshore supply vessels, two offshore supply bases in Rio de Janeiro, bonded logistics centers, two shipyards in Guarujá (São Paulo) and one of the largest independent shipping agencies in Brazil," the company said in a statement.

Wilson Sons said it would start the selection process for a professional to replace Salek as CFO of the Brazilian subsidiaries and Head of Investors Relations from March 2021.

"The changes reflect the decision of Mr. Baião to dedicate himself to strategic activities for Wilson Sons. His appointment as Chairman of the Board of Directors of WSAC (Brazilian holding entity) and the choice of Fernando Salek for the position of CEO will ensure a seamless succession in the day-to-day operations and complete continuity in the Company's business strategy and leadership," Wilson Sons said.