DOF Subsea Nets Angola FSV Work

September 17, 2020

Skandi Seven - Credit: GIBFRAN46/MarineTraffic.com
Oslo-listed offshore vessel and services company DOF Subsea has won an integrated Field Support Vessel (FSV) contract with an international oil company in Angola. 

DOF Subsea will deploy its Skandi Seven vessel for a minimum of 303 firm vessel days plus 365 days of options. The contract also includes the potential supply of additional vessels.

The 120.7 meters long Skandi Seven is an AKER OSCV 03 design Offshore Construction Support Vessel, built in 2008.

The company will, apart from the vessel, deliver integrated FSV services, project management, engineering, procurement, and logistics within deep-water construction and maintenance of existing subsea assets. 

Work packages under the contract include services for transportation and installation of flexible products and various subsea equipment.


