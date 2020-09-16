Siem Offshore Nets Extensions in Australia for AHTS Trio

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has secured contract extensions for three of its vessels in Australia.

The company said Wednesday that the extensions were fro three large AHTS vessels.

"The extension will secure work until October 2021 for all 3 AHTS vessels with options until the end of 2022," Siem Offshore said.

The company did not say which vessels exactly secured extension, nor with whom.

At the end of the second quarter, Siem Offshore had five vessels in the region, of which three anchor handlers on a contract, Siem Sapphire, Siem Aquamarine, and Siem Amethyst. The company had ten AHTS vessels overall at the end of the quarter.

