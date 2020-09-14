Solstad, Westcon Working to Decarbonize Offshore Vessels

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad has signed a cooperation deal with Westcon Power & Automation, a provider of hybrid- and fully electric solutions, to develop environmentally friendly and sustainable technologies, with the final aim to make the company carbon neutral by 2050.

Solstad, providing support vessel for offshore oil and gas, and as of recently, the offshore wind industry, has said that it has in past years installed green battery hybrid packages onboard seven vessels and facilitated for numerous vessels to connect to shore power."

"This contributes to lower vessel emissions and reduce our footprint on the environment. Westcon Power & Automation AS has been a reliable partner for many of these projects and to strengthen our cooperation further a frame agreement is now in place, Solstad’s journey to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 is one step closer with this agreement," Solstad Offshore, which owns more than a 100 offshore vessels, said.

"To reach climate-neutral operations by 2050 is an ambitious target. Year to date we have achieved a decarbonization of 20% and we are continuously evaluating measures of improvement through our sustainability program. This frame agreement is a stepping stone to reach our target including UN sustainable development goals 13 – Climate action," Tor Inge Dale, Chief Operating Officer in Solstad said.

Gunvald Mortvedt, CEO in Westcon Power & Automation AS said: "Our business goal is to be one of the leaders of green sustainable solutions for the energy- and maritime industry. We are very proud to work closely with Solstad and we are looking forward to contributing with innovative solutions to lower the vessel emissions and reduce the footprint on the environment.

