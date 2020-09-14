Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kazakhstan Launches Probe After Black Smoke Spotted Over Kashagan Field

September 14, 2020

Kashagan field (File photo: Total)
Kashagan field (File photo: Total)

Kazakhstan's environmental authorities will inspect an oil and gas processing plant at the country's biggest oilfield, Kashagan, after gas flaring at the plant caused plumes of black smoke on Monday, the ecology ministry said.

NCOC, the consortium of global energy majors developing Kashagan, said in a statement that the flaring of gas was for technical reasons but that it was controlled and has not led to a higher-than-allowed concentration of pollutants in the air.

Residents of the city of Atyrau, the energy industry hub in western Kazakhstan, posted photographs of the large black plumes on social networks on Monday morning, and the authorities sent a mobile laboratory to the site.

NCOC is comprised of Eni, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Inpex Holdings, and Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunayGaz. 

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Energy Activity Production Asia Safety & Security Caspian Sea Kazakhstan

Related Offshore News

Shearwater Platform with walkway leading to wellhead jacket. Off the coast of Aberdeen, Scotland / Credit: Photographic Services, Shell International Limited.

Shell Starts Production from Fram Field
Na Kika Platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: BP

Oil Firms Halt Output as U.S. Gulf Coast Braces for...


Trending Offshore News

BP CEO Bernard Looney (File Photo: BP)

BP: Fossil Fuel Demand to Take Historic Hit Amid COVID-19...
Industry News
Credit: Deltic Energy (file image)

IOG Ponders Deltic Energy Takeover Bid
Energy

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Solstad, Westcon Working to Decarbonize Offshore Vessels

Solstad, Westcon Working to Decarbonize Offshore Vessels

OHT Inks Deal for More Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Work

OHT Inks Deal for More Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Work

Once an American Foe, Now a Friend: OPEC Turns 60

Once an American Foe, Now a Friend: OPEC Turns 60

Kazakhstan Launches Probe After Black Smoke Spotted Over Kashagan Field

Kazakhstan Launches Probe After Black Smoke Spotted Over Kashagan Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine