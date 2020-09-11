Morrison Lays Gulf of Mexico Pipelines for Byron

Offshore energy services firm Morrison has informed that it has recently completed the installation of Byron Energy's South Marsh Island Blocks 58 & 59 oil and gas sales pipelines.

For Morrison, the completion of the project marked more than 5.5 million feet of pipe laid by the company in the Gulf of Mexico.

The most recent 60,720-foot pipeline installation campaign consisted of 3 inch, 4 inch, 6 inch, and 8-inch pipelines in water depths of approximately 140 feet and included burials, risers, and tie-in fabrication and installations, crossing mitigation, and pigging, hydro testing and commissioning of the pipelines.

"The Byron pipeline installation presented a unique opportunity for the triple lay of a portion of the overall pipelay on the project. To perform the pipelay installations and bury operations, Morrison utilized its pipeline lay barge, the CM-15," the company said.

Morrison worked with the export pipeline companies and installed hot tap tie-in on those transmission lines. This was performed utilizing Morrison’s dive asset, DSV Kelly Morrison, while the DSV Joanne Morrison provided both saturation and surface diving support for the riser clamp, pipeline tie-ins and various dive operations.

"We are extremely proud to reach the milestone of ‘more than 5.5 million ft of pipe laid in the Gulf of Mexico’ in 2020, the year in which Morrison celebrates its 20th anniversary of working in the pipeline business,” said Morrison CEO Chet Morrison.



