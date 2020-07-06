Byron Installs Gulf of Mexico Platform

Byron Energy has completed the installation of the SM71 G platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company said Monday that the installation of jacket and decks comprising the platform had been completed.

"The Triton Hedron derrick barge has de-mobilized off location after successfully installing the jacket over the SM58 G1 well ("G1") drilled in October 2019, then driving piles and finally installing the topside facility. Byron's operators are now living on the platform and are making final preparations to accept the drilling rig which is scheduled to arrive in two weeks," Byron said.

Byron deployed a used and refurbished facility for the project, saving between, $8-10 Million, and says it has expedited cycle time to first production by 9-12 months compared to a new build facility.

The next phase of the SM58 project is to lay the oil and gas sales pipelines needed to transport produced hydrocarbons to market. The pipeline lay barge was mobilized on Friday, 3 July and arrived on location Saturday, 4 July. Initial operations comprise the installation of the 4-inch diameter 1,000- foot (305-meter) oil sales line.

Once the oil line portion of the project is complete, the barge will begin laying the 8-inch diameter 39,000-foot (12 km) gas sales line. Pipeline laying and tie-in operations are expected to take approximately 50 days depending on weather conditions.

The Enterprise 264 jack up drilling rig is scheduled to mobilize to the 5M58 G platform by July 20, and begin completion operations on the G1 well.

Without significant weather delays, first production from the G1 is expected by September 1, 2020, Byron said.