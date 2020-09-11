Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Brings Online Bohai Bay Oil Field

September 11, 2020

For Illustration onyl - © corlaffra / Adobe Stock
For Illustration onyl - © corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Chinese oil company CNOOC announced Friday the start of oil production from the Nanbao 35-2 oil field S1 area in the Bohai Bay, off China.

Nanbao 35-2 oilfield S1 area is located in the central Bohai with average water depth of 17 meters. 

"In addition to fully utilizing the existing facilities of Nanbao 35-2 oilfield, the major production facility includes 1 unmanned wellhead platform," CNOOC said Friday.

The company, which operates the project with 100% interest plans to drill a total of three development wells.

"The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 1,800 barrels of crude oil per day in 2021.

Energy Industry News Activity Asia China Shallow Water South China Sea

Related Offshore News

Noble Loyd Noble drilling rig on the Mariner Field - Credit: Jamie Baikie - Equinor

Equinor Hires Noble Lloyd Noble Jack-up Rig for Valemon...
Anna Borg - Credit: Vattenfall

Vattenfall CFO Promoted to President & CEO


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Bartkowski/AdobeStock

Shell Buys Kosmos' Frontier Exploration Assets for Up to...
Drilling
Credit: BP

BP Buys into Equinor's U.S. Offshore Wind Business for...
Renewable Energy

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

ConocoPhillips Extends North Sea Maintenance Agreement with Aker Solutions

ConocoPhillips Extends North Sea Maintenance Agreement with Aker Solutions

Morrison Lays Gulf of Mexico Pipelines for Byron

Morrison Lays Gulf of Mexico Pipelines for Byron

CNOOC Brings Online Bohai Bay Oil Field

CNOOC Brings Online Bohai Bay Oil Field

Shell Starts Production from Fram Field

Shell Starts Production from Fram Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine