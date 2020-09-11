CNOOC Brings Online Bohai Bay Oil Field

Chinese oil company CNOOC announced Friday the start of oil production from the Nanbao 35-2 oil field S1 area in the Bohai Bay, off China.

Nanbao 35-2 oilfield S1 area is located in the central Bohai with average water depth of 17 meters.

"In addition to fully utilizing the existing facilities of Nanbao 35-2 oilfield, the major production facility includes 1 unmanned wellhead platform," CNOOC said Friday.

The company, which operates the project with 100% interest plans to drill a total of three development wells.

"The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 1,800 barrels of crude oil per day in 2021.