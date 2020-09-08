Petrobras: Excellent Productivity, High CO2 Levels at Jupiter DST

Brazil's Petrobras has completed the Drill Stem Test (DST) in the area of the Júpiter Discovery Assessment Plan, located in the Santos Basin pre-salt, reporting excellent well productivity, but high CO2 content.

The Jupiter area belongs to the BM-S-24 concession, in which Petrobras is the operator, with an 80% interest, and was acquired in 2001 in partnership with Petrogal Brazil, which has the remaining 20%.

The DST assessed the pre-salt carbonate reservoirs in the well internally called Apollonia (3-BRSA-1246- RJS), located approximately 295 km from the city of Rio de Janeiro, in a water depth of 2,183 m.

"The results obtained confirm the excellent productivity of the well, carrier of condensed oil of very high added value, with high flows, thus reinforcing the potentiality of the area," Petrobras said.

CO2 to be reinjected below seabed

Petrobras said that the fluid had a high gas-oil ratio and high CO2 content, requiring the application of innovative technologies for its commercial production.

"For this reason, the fluid samples collected in the test will be used to validate the HISEP High-Pressure Separation technology, developed and patented by Petrobras, which consists of the separation and reinjection in the reservoir rocks, by means of equipment installed at the bottom of the sea, of the CO2 existing in the oil produced," the Brazilian oil giant said.

Petrobras' HISEP is in the qualification stage and a pilot, in another area operated by the company, and should be installed in 2024 to perform longer term tests, enabling a new concept of production development.

"This technological innovation has the potential to enable the Jupiter production development pilot project, as well as other projects with high gas-oil and CO2 ratio fluids, opening a new exploration and production development frontier for opportunities in Petrobras' deep and ultra-deep water portfolio," Petrobras said,