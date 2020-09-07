Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted Hires Solstad Offshore Vessel for Offshore Wind Farm Work in Taiwan

September 7, 2020

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has won its second offshore wind contract in Taiwan in less than a month.

Following an offshore wind contract award with an unnamed firm in Taiwan for its construction support vessel Normand Baltic, announced in August, Skudeneshavn-based Solstad Offshore on Monday said it had won an offshore wind gig in Taiwan with the offshore wind giant Ørsted.

Ørsted will hire Solstad Offshore's CSV Normand Jarl to support Ørsted on its Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan. 

The firm period on the contract is 15 months with options to extend the contract with 5x1 months. The start of the contract is scheduled for Q2 2021, in Taiwan.

Lars Peder Solstad, CEO of Solstad Offshore, said in Solstad says. "It is very encouraging, within a short time, to announce our second contract within Offshore Wind in Taiwan. Ørsted is one of the main players in this industry and we are proud to have been selected as their partner on this project."

The Changhua 1 and 2a wind farm will be constructed in 2021 and 2022, about 35-50 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County. The wind farms will have a capacity of approximately 900 megawatts enough to supply power to around 1 million Taiwanese households.

Energy Vessels Offshore Wind Activity Asia Taiwan

Related Offshore News

Illustration - the Sleipner field in the North Sea - the world's first offshore CCS plant (Photo: Harald Pettersen / Equinor ASA)

Europe Could Invest $35B in CCS by 2035, Rystad Says
Sangomar FPSO illustration - Credit: Woodside

Woodside, Cairn Ink Binding Deal for Senegal Oil Field...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - fokke/AdobeStock

Australia: Pilot Energy Eyes 1.1GW Offshore Wind Farm at...
Energy
Illustration - the Sleipner field in the North Sea - the world's first offshore CCS plant (Photo: Harald Pettersen / Equinor ASA)

Europe Could Invest $35B in CCS by 2035, Rystad Says
Energy

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Equinor to Drill New Wells at North Sea Field as Several Previously Drilled Wells Unsafe for Production

Equinor to Drill New Wells at North Sea Field as Several Previously Drilled Wells Unsafe for Production

PGS Completes Seismic Survey Offshore Angola. Fast-Track Data in Q4

PGS Completes Seismic Survey Offshore Angola. Fast-Track Data in Q4

GC Rieber to Transfer Fleet Management Business to OSM

GC Rieber to Transfer Fleet Management Business to OSM

Ampelmann Nets Gangway Deal with McDermott in India

Ampelmann Nets Gangway Deal with McDermott in India

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine