Ørsted Hires Solstad Offshore Vessel for Offshore Wind Farm Work in Taiwan

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has won its second offshore wind contract in Taiwan in less than a month.

Following an offshore wind contract award with an unnamed firm in Taiwan for its construction support vessel Normand Baltic, announced in August, Skudeneshavn-based Solstad Offshore on Monday said it had won an offshore wind gig in Taiwan with the offshore wind giant Ørsted.

Ørsted will hire Solstad Offshore's CSV Normand Jarl to support Ørsted on its Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan.

The firm period on the contract is 15 months with options to extend the contract with 5x1 months. The start of the contract is scheduled for Q2 2021, in Taiwan.

Lars Peder Solstad, CEO of Solstad Offshore, said in Solstad says. "It is very encouraging, within a short time, to announce our second contract within Offshore Wind in Taiwan. Ørsted is one of the main players in this industry and we are proud to have been selected as their partner on this project."

The Changhua 1 and 2a wind farm will be constructed in 2021 and 2022, about 35-50 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County. The wind farms will have a capacity of approximately 900 megawatts enough to supply power to around 1 million Taiwanese households.