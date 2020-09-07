Yinson Orders TMC Compressors for Anna Nery FPSO

Malaysian FPSO provider Yinson has ordered a large marine compressed air system from TMC for the FPSO Anna Nery, which currently under construction in China, and destined for Petrobras' Marlim revitalization project in Brazil.

TMC's compressed air system will consist of four large capacity service and instrument air compressors with associated air dryers and filters. TMC has not revealed the value of the contract.

Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development:"When you operate far from shore, you need powerful and reliable air supply onboard. Our marine compressed air systems have been designed solely for marine and offshore use. We never utilize compressors that have been developed for land-based applications and since marinized. We believe this approach has made us the favored system provider for most FPSO operators."

Norway-based TMC will manufacture the equipment in Europe and deliver it to Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry’s yard in Qidong, China, which has been tasked with converting the 308,900 dwt VLCC Falcon to FPSO Anna Nery.

The FPSO Anna Nery will be able to produce 70,000 barrels of oil and 4 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Yinson will be responsible for the charter and operation of the vessel, which will be deployed as part of the Marlim revitalization project in the Campos Basin approximately 150 kilometers off the Brazilian coast, at 930 meters water depth.

The FPSO is expected to come online in 2023 and will stay in Brazil for 25 years.

