Canada's OFG Acquires PGS' Towed Streamer CSEM System

September 7, 2020

PGS towed CSEM streamer. Image courtesy of PGS.
PGS, Norway-based oil and gas seismic data specialist, has signed a deal with Ocean Floor Geophysics, (OFG) under which OFG has acquired the exclusive rights to use the hardware, software and intellectual property associated with the PGS towed streamer CSEM (controlled source electromagnetic) system, in exchange for shares in OFG.

"The towed-streamer CSEM technology developed by PGS is a state-of-the-art system that allows for the acquisition of high-quality marine CSEM data in a fast and efficient manner. The system complements existing CSEM technology to permit a broad operating envelope," PGS said.

Matthew Kowalczyk, CEO of OFG: "We are delighted to have entered into this agreement and to be in a position to add the PGS towed streamer to our OFG Multiphysics division. Over the last few months we polled many of the oil and gas companies that are experienced users of CSEM and were pleased at the positive market response we received in relation to re-activation of the PGS towed streamer CSEM system,” says Matthew Kowalczyk, CEO of OFG.

Rob Adams, EVP Operations of PGS: “PGS towed-streamer CSEM technology takes advantage of the productivity of the towed streamer method and is a uniquely effective technology compared to any other EM acquisition solutions. We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with OFG and we will provide them with support to capitalize on our experience and knowledge in the geophysical market."

Dr. Lucy MacGregor, Principal Scientist at OFG Multiphysics adds: “The PGS towed streamer CSEM system is capable of rapid acquisition of high-quality marine CSEM and is a perfect complement to existing seismic data when added confidence is needed to qualify acquisition, drilling or relinquishment decisions. In addition to CSEM survey modeling and feasibility studies, OFG Multiphysics offers processing, interpretation and multiphysics seismic integration.”

