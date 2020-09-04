Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
AGS Signs Seismic Data Licensing Deal with IOC

September 4, 2020

Credit: AGS
Ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic company Axxis Geo Solutions has signed a data licensing agreement with an unnamed international oil company. 

AGS said Friday the sale was related to the company’s OBN Seismic Data Library over Utsira in Norway. 

"The Utsira OBN Seismic Data Library is now in its final stage of data processing and the complete survey will be ready for licensing during September 2020. The Utsira OBN survey is the world’s largest multi-client project of its kind, and we are proud to successfully pass this milestone together with our partners TGS and DUG," the company said.

“We are encouraged to see new clients licensing the Utsira OBN multi-client library, and with data processing being finalized, we expect significant customer interest,” says CEO Ronny Bøhn.


Geoscience Norway Europe Seismic

