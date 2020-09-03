Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK Offers 113 Offshore Oil and Gas License Areas

September 3, 2020

Credit: OGA
Credit: OGA

The UK oil and gas regulator Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has offered for award 113 license areas over 259 blocks or part-blocks to 65 companies in the 32nd Offshore Licensing Round.

The round offered blocks in mature, producing areas close to existing infrastructure, under the flexible terms of the Innovate Licence. 

According to the OGA, this enables applicants to define a license duration and phasing that will allow them to execute the optimal work program. The majority of the licenses will enter the Initial Term (Phase A or Phase B exploration stage), and 16 of the awards are for licenses that will proceed straight to Second Term, either for potential developments, or re-developments of fields where production had ceased and the acreage had been relinquished.

Taking a pause

The OGA said that, following recent successful annual licensing rounds, as previously announced, it is taking a temporary pause from annual license round activity and will not run a licensing round in what would have been the 2020/21 period. 

"This will allow relinquishments to take place so more coherent areas may be reoffered in future, giving industry time to deliver on work commitments in the existing portfolio of licenses."

"Industry is encouraged to use the pause to acquire data and carry out studies in preparation for the next round. The OGA will engage with industry on the timing and nature of the next offshore licensing round," the regulator said.

"Government forecasts point to oil and gas remaining an important part of our energy mix for the foreseeable future, as we move towards net-zero, as the UK is still expected to be a net importer. As such, managing the declining production and maximizing the economic recovery from the UK remains vital to meet those energy demands as long as they exist, and to reduce reliance on hydrocarbon imports," OGA added.

"The OGA is implementing a program to integrate net-zero considerations into its core business, including refreshing its Strategy. Licenses awarded in this 32nd Offshore Licensing Round are expected to be stewarded under this new strategy."

Energy Activity Europe Production Regulations UKCS

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Lo83/WIkimedia

Total, Macquarie’s GIG Form Floating Offshore Wind JV in...
Equinor 3D illustration, Produced by Render AS

Equinor's Johan Castberg FPSO Faces Delays as "Weld and...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Platform Leaking Natural Gas in US Gulf of Mexico
Production
A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

PHOTO: Ninian Northern Topside Ready for Decommissioning at Lerwick

PHOTO: Ninian Northern Topside Ready for Decommissioning at Lerwick

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Down 19.9% in Hurricane Laura's Aftermath

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Down 19.9% in Hurricane Laura's Aftermath

Wintershall Dea Installs Nova Field Risers

Wintershall Dea Installs Nova Field Risers

UK Offers 113 Offshore Oil and Gas License Areas

UK Offers 113 Offshore Oil and Gas License Areas

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine