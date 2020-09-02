Harvey Gulf Upgrades PSV to "Tri-fuel" Vessel

U.S.-based offshore vessel owner Harvey Gulf said Wednesday it completed an upgrade of its platform supply vessel Harvey Energy, making it the first "tri-fuel" PSV in the U.S.

Harvey completed the installation of a Wartsila battery-power system on the PSV which was already a dual-fuel vessel capable of fully operating on LNG or diesel.

At the same time, Harvey said it had started operations at its new diesel bunkering facility in Port Fourchon, La., pairing it with Harvey’s LNG bunkering operations there.

Harvey will also complete the installation of a GE battery-power system on the PSV Harvey Champion in September.