Husky Energy's Offshore Project in China Nears Completion

September 2, 2020

Credit: CNOOC Engineering (File Photo)
Canadian oil and gas company Husky Energy said Wednesday it was moving towards the startup of the Liuhua 29-1 field at the Liwan Gas Project, offshore China. 

Husky said that the tie-in of the Liuhua 29-1 field at the Liwan Gas Project was complete, with first gas production and sales expected early in the fourth quarter. 

The oil and gas company said that it had, with its partner CNOOC advanced the Liuhua 29-1 field to mechanical completion "ahead of schedule and below budget, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic." 

First production and gas/liquids sales from the Liuhua 29-1 -  the third deepwater field at the Liwan area - are expected to start by November.

Target production is 45 mmcf/day of gas and 1,800 bbls/day of liquids when fully ramped up, reflecting Husky’s 75% working interest plus exploration cost recovery volumes, the Canadian firm said.

