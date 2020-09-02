Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aibel Picks Up Snøhvit Future FEED Contract

September 2, 2020

Credit: Aibel
Credit: Aibel

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has awarded its compatriot Aibel a front-end engineering and design contract (FEED) for modification of the Hammerfest LNG plant in connection with the Snøhvit Future project. 

Snøhvit is the first development in the Barents Sea, and the first major development on the Norwegian continental shelf with no surface installations. Gas from the field is brought onshore and cooled down at the Hammerfest LNG plant.

The FEED work will cover two sub-projects under the Snøhvit Future development. The first sub-project involves the construction of an onshore compression station at the Hammerfest LNG plant. 

As the pressure in the wells on the offshore Snøhvit field in the Barents Sea decreases, there will be a need for pressure support to maintain plateau production at the plant. The onshore compression station would be expected to contribute to an increase in the recovery factor from the Snøhvit field. Equinor and partners plan a concept select decision for the compression scope during autumn 2020.

The second sub-project is related to investigating the electrification of the Hammerfest LNG plant to minimize the Snøhvit field's carbon footprint.

By replacing current gas turbines with power from shore, it may be possible to reduce CO2 emissions to near zero. Equinor and partners plan a concept select decision for the electrification scope in the end of 2020, Equinor said.

The FEED contract has an estimated value of NOK 140 million (around $16 million) for Aibel, however, the contract includes an option for each of the sub-projects for an execution phase including engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) for compression and electrification. The value of the options is of "major size", which, for Aibel means higher than NOK 2.5 billion ($285 million)

The project will be managed from Aibel's office in Asker, and around 80 employees will participate in the FEED phase. Start-up takes place immediately, with the scheduled delivery of the FEED in April 2021.

Equinor and partners are working towards two final investment decisions (FIDs) for the sub-projects in the second half of 2021.


Energy Activity Norway Arctic Barents Sea

Related Offshore News

A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Illustration only - Lo83/WIkimedia

Total, Macquarie’s GIG Form Floating Offshore Wind JV in...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Platform Leaking Natural Gas in US Gulf of Mexico
Production
A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

PHOTO: Ninian Northern Topside Ready for Decommissioning at Lerwick

PHOTO: Ninian Northern Topside Ready for Decommissioning at Lerwick

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Down 19.9% in Hurricane Laura's Aftermath

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Down 19.9% in Hurricane Laura's Aftermath

Wintershall Dea Installs Nova Field Risers

Wintershall Dea Installs Nova Field Risers

UK Offers 113 Offshore Oil and Gas License Areas

UK Offers 113 Offshore Oil and Gas License Areas

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine