Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Drilling Bags Long-Term Jack-Up Extension with Shell in Brunei

August 31, 2020

Maersk Convincer - Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Convincer - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has won a long-term contract extension for its jack-up rig Maersk Convincer with Brunei Shell Petroleum in Brunei.

Brunei Shell Petroleum has exercised its contract extension option that will see the jack-up drilling unit extend its stay in Brunei. The extension has an expected term of 602 days and will start in May 2021. 

The extension starts in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope, which means that the Maersk Convincer rig is now contracted by BSP until the end of 2022. 

The extension has a firm contract value of approximately USD 47 million, excluding a potential performance bonus. According to Bassoe Offshore, the day rate for the rig is $78,000.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling: “We’re delighted to firm up this long-term extension for Maersk Convincer which is a confirmation of the strong and productive collaboration that has been established between the customer and the rig team. The rig has, again and again, delivered brilliant operational excellence for BSP, including a strong focus on safety and successful efforts to reduce fuel consumption and thereby limit the rig’s carbon footprint. We look forward to continuing this outstanding partnership,” says 

Maersk Convincer is a Baker Pacific Class 375 cantilever jack-up designed for year-round operation which was delivered in 2008. The rig is currently operating on the Seria field offshore Brunei Darussalam.


Offshore Drilling Activity Asia Shallow Water

Related Offshore News

Credit: SWS

PHOTO: SWS Shipyard Launches FPSO Prosperity Hull
Credit: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Brings Ninian Northern Topside to...


Trending Offshore News

A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy
Illustration only; Credit - Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Storm Knocks Out U.S. Gulf of Mexico Gas Pipeline
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine