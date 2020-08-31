Maersk Drilling Bags Long-Term Jack-Up Extension with Shell in Brunei

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has won a long-term contract extension for its jack-up rig Maersk Convincer with Brunei Shell Petroleum in Brunei.

Brunei Shell Petroleum has exercised its contract extension option that will see the jack-up drilling unit extend its stay in Brunei. The extension has an expected term of 602 days and will start in May 2021.

The extension starts in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope, which means that the Maersk Convincer rig is now contracted by BSP until the end of 2022.

The extension has a firm contract value of approximately USD 47 million, excluding a potential performance bonus. According to Bassoe Offshore, the day rate for the rig is $78,000.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling: “We’re delighted to firm up this long-term extension for Maersk Convincer which is a confirmation of the strong and productive collaboration that has been established between the customer and the rig team. The rig has, again and again, delivered brilliant operational excellence for BSP, including a strong focus on safety and successful efforts to reduce fuel consumption and thereby limit the rig’s carbon footprint. We look forward to continuing this outstanding partnership,” says

Maersk Convincer is a Baker Pacific Class 375 cantilever jack-up designed for year-round operation which was delivered in 2008. The rig is currently operating on the Seria field offshore Brunei Darussalam.



