Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Energy Extends Deepsea Yantai Rig Contract to Late 2021

August 31, 2020

Image: CIMC (File Photo)
Image: CIMC (File Photo)

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has extended the contract for the Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible offshore drilling rig.

The rig, owned by China's CIMC and managed by the Norwegian drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling, was recently used to make what is believed to be Norway's largest oil discovery so far this year - the Dugong.

The news of the drilling rig contract extension was shared Monday by Odfjell Drilling which said Neptune Energy had extended the rig's contract for with an additional 3 wells taking the rig to late 2021.

The rig will carry out the second drilling phase of Neptune Energy’s Fenja field development project. 

In addition, Odfjell Drilling said, the parties have agreed to increase the number of optional wells from the remaining five up to ten optional wells.

“The extension of the Deepsea Yantai is an acknowledgment of the excellent work performed by our team in the mobilization, start-up, and operation of the Deepsea Yantai, says CEO Simen Lieungh of Odfjell Drilling.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Norway Europe Rigs China

Related Offshore News

Credit: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Brings Ninian Northern Topside to...
Credit: SWS

PHOTO: SWS Shipyard Launches FPSO Prosperity Hull


Trending Offshore News

A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy
Illustration only; Credit - Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Storm Knocks Out U.S. Gulf of Mexico Gas Pipeline
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine