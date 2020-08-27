Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NATO Seeks to Avoid Accidents in East Med Dispute

August 27, 2020

Frigates and corvettes of the Turkish Naval Forces escorting ORUC REİS seismic vessel while conducting surveys in the Eastern Mediterranean - Credit: Turkish Defense Ministry
Frigates and corvettes of the Turkish Naval Forces escorting ORUC REİS seismic vessel while conducting surveys in the Eastern Mediterranean - Credit: Turkish Defense Ministry

NATO is looking at ways to avoid accidental clashes in the Eastern Mediterranean while supporting German diplomatic efforts to defuse the worsening dispute over energy resources there, the alliance’s chief said on Thursday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters the Western alliance was considering so-called deconfliction measures to prevent naval accidents in an increasingly congested region, although he did not go into details.

“I am also exploring the possibilities of NATO developing mechanisms to prevent incidents and accidents, a set of deconfliction mechanisms,” Stoltenberg said in an interview, after meeting with European Union defence ministers.

“The fact that there are so many ships, so many military capabilities in a quite limited area, that in itself is a reason for concern,” Stoltenberg said.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece vehemently disagree over natural gas reserves off Cyprus and the extent of their continental shelves.

They have drawn the European Union and nearby countries into the dispute, which earlier this month flared into a light collision between Turkish and Greek frigates.

Turkey and Greece, which were joined by NATO allies France and Italy, meanwhile held rival military drills in the same area of the Mediterranean.

‘Deconfliction’ in military parlance can mean setting up communications links between rival militaries in the same theatre, as the United States has done with Russia in Syria.

In late 2015, NATO also began using its Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) radar planes near Syria to avoid accidents, after Turkish fighters downed a Russian bomber that strayed into its airspace from Syria.

Stoltenberg said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ whirlwind meetings this week in Athens and Ankara should be supported to allow Greece and Turkey to calm tensions.

“What I think is important now is to support the German efforts to try to establish a platform for dialogue, for talks between two NATO allies, Turkey and Greece,” Stoltenberg said.


(Writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Legal Offshore Government Update Europe Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Credit: RWE

RWE: All Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Turbine Foundations in...
An Odfjell Drilling rig - Per Johny Stranden - MarineTraffic

Norwegian Offshore Drilling Firm Enters Floating Wind Game


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Kris Energy

Construction of Cambodia's Maiden Offshore Oil Platform...
Energy
Credit: Greenpeace

Greenpeace Activists Blast Shell's Brent Decom Plan
Drilling

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

NATO Seeks to Avoid Accidents in East Med Dispute

NATO Seeks to Avoid Accidents in East Med Dispute

End of the Line for Deepsea Bergen Drilling Rig

End of the Line for Deepsea Bergen Drilling Rig

Hurricane Laura: Workers Evacuated from 299 Gulf of Mexico Platforms

Hurricane Laura: Workers Evacuated from 299 Gulf of Mexico Platforms

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Jack-Up Picks Up More Work in Taiwan

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Jack-Up Picks Up More Work in Taiwan

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine