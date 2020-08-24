Bureau Veritas Aims to Have 50% of Offshore Surveys Done Remotely by 2021 End

Testing, inspection, certification, and classification society Bureau Veritas aims to convert 50% of physical surveys offshore to remote surveys by the end of 2021.

In this drive towards real-time remote verification for offshore assets, the company has opened seven remote service centers in Singapore, Shanghai, Miami, Rotterdam, Piraeus, Istanbul, and Dubai.

Bureau Veritas is also looking to have a center opened in Aberdeen in autumn 2020 with others also planned elsewhere.

Earlier this year, the company reported a 900% increase in demand for remote inspections following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and they have conducted over 400 remote surveys since March for Class.

Paul Shrieve, Vice President Offshore & Services, said: “Bureau Veritas is committed to continually pushing the possibilities in testing, inspection and verification to make a competitive difference for our clients. We see the journey towards real-time verification as a four-stage process; from traditional to remote, process safety, and, ultimately, real-time. We have provided all of our duty holder clients with a clear line of sight towards remote inspection and verification, and we are witnessing increased demand from supply chain companies who are being asked to provide remote services while meeting regulatory compliance."

"Real-time verification will require enhanced digitalization, remote control, greater use of virtual and augmented reality and real-time digital twin barrier models. However, it can play a significant part in reducing unit operating costs and enhancing safety – two of the most important considerations in today’s oil and gas industry.”