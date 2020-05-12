Covid-19 Sends Demand for Remote Offshore Rig Inspections Soaring

The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted demand for remote offshore rig and equipment inspection with Bureau Veritas, a testing, inspection, and certification services provider, which says the demand has soared 900%.

"A number of remote inspection solutions are already in progress for operators and oilfield service companies and there have been in excess of 20 additional requests since the start of this year," the company said.

"Inspections and verification are vital for offshore companies to comply with legislation and ensure the efficiency and performance of their assets and equipment. Through the use of mobile cameras and the existing personnel, Bureau Veritas employees can carry out these essential services remotely onshore, limiting close contact and reducing the need for travel" BV said.

Paul Shrieve, Vice President Offshore & Services, explained: “Previously, the remote inspection of assets and equipment received a limited reception and was thought of as a good idea, something that the industry should get around to.

“Customers have been considering using remote inspection as an alternative way to meet the requirements of the Offshore Safety Directive (OSD) for some time. However, since the start of this year demand has greatly increased. It is no longer a want but a need.”

BV says the benefits of the remote inspections include the reduced potential for exposure to the coronavirus for everybody involved, as well as the reduced cost by eliminating helicopter travel to a client's offshore installation.

"COVID 19 is demonstrating that working practices can not only be conducted in a more environmentally friendly manner but also, through technology, businesses can deliver in a much more effective and efficient way to achieve a quick turnaround,” said Paul Shrieve.

"The world will never be the same again, nor should it be. At Bureau Veritas we have been very quick to take the learnings from COVID 19 and implement long-term changes that are both responsible and sustainable as everyone looks to adapt to the new normal,” he said.



